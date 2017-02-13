Feb 14 Treasury Wine Estates Ltd

* hy revenue $1.37 bln versus $1.14 billion a year ago

* "declared an interim dividend of 13 cents per share in respect of half year ended 31 December 2016 on 14 February 2017"

* Treasury wine estates ltd - hy net profit attributable $136.2 million versus $58.6 million