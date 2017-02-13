BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 13 Crown Castle International Corp
* Crown castle raises additional term loans and extends maturity of existing facilities
* Crown castle international corp - credit facility consists of a $2.5 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility
* Crown castle international corp says proceeds of additional term loans were used to repay outstanding borrowings under revolver
* Crown castle international - borrowed $500 million of additional tranche a term loans; extended maturity date to jan 21, 2022 on senior unsecured credit facility
* Crown castle - facility also consists of, after giving effect to incurrence of additional term loans, $2.5 billion senior unsecured term loan a facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* demand for initial public offer of contango global growth ltd reached minimum raising target of $55 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: