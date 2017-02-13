BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 14 Gpt Group
* Market conditions are expected to remain positive for valuations of high quality assets in prime locations through 2017
* Expects to deliver ffo per security growth of approximately 2 per cent, and distribution per security growth of approximately 5 per cent for year
* demand for initial public offer of contango global growth ltd reached minimum raising target of $55 million