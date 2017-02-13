Feb 13 Frequency Electronics Inc

* Frequency Electronics - Voluntarily terminated credit deal between co, JPMorgan Chase Bank to save fees, expenses associated with maintaining facility

* Frequency Electronics - Termination effective as of Feb 7; at time of termination, there were no borrowings outstanding under $25 million credit facility

* Did not incur an early termination fee as a result of termination - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2ld4HJ3]