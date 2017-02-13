PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 29
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 13 Frequency Electronics Inc
* Frequency Electronics - Voluntarily terminated credit deal between co, JPMorgan Chase Bank to save fees, expenses associated with maintaining facility
* Frequency Electronics - Termination effective as of Feb 7; at time of termination, there were no borrowings outstanding under $25 million credit facility
* Did not incur an early termination fee as a result of termination - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2ld4HJ3] Further company coverage:
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.