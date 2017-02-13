Feb 14 Indoor Skydive Australia Group Ltd

* signed a memorandum of understanding (mou) for development of it's first indoor skydiving facility with Bandar Utama City Sdn Bhd

* Cost of project, including internal costs, to ISA Group is estimated to be between $1.5 to $2 million

* mou provides a framework for development, construction and operation of an indoor skydiving facility at 1 Utama shopping centre

"expect to fund this from operating cashflows, supplemented by existing cash reserves and debt if appropriate."