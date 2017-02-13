BRIEF-Sirtex Medical says Federal Court hearing relating to injunction application is dismissed
* Federal court hearing relating to an injunction application filed by applicant was dismissed.
* Marathon Pharmaceuticals Llc CEO says on CureDuchenne blog - pausing launch of EMFLAZA; says will maintain expanded access program Source text : bit.ly/2lDiGsN
* Granted re-certification of its international organization for standardization (ISO) accreditations, for iso-9001 and iso-13485 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: