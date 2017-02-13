Feb 13 Spirit Airlines Inc

* Spirit Airlines says regarding U.S. presidential, congressional elections, changes at local, state or federal level could "significantly impact our business"

* Spirit Airlines says specific legislative and regulatory proposals discussed during and after U.S. election could have material impact on co - SEC filing

* Spirit Airlines says U.S. election-related proposals that could have impact on co include reform of federal tax code, changes to immigration policy

* Spirit Airlines says proposals that could impact co include modifications to international trade policy, including withdrawing from trade agreements

* Spirit Airlines says proposals that could impact co also include changes to financial legislation, including partial or full repeal of Dodd-Frank act