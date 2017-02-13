BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 13 Sutherland Asset Management Corp
* Sutherland Asset Management Corp says on February 13, unit of co issued $75 million in aggregate principal amount of its 7.50% senior secured notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2lJC18r) Further company coverage:
* demand for initial public offer of contango global growth ltd reached minimum raising target of $55 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: