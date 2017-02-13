Feb 14 (Reuters) -

* ViiV Healthcare announces detailed positive phase III results for investigational two-drug regimen of dolutegravir and rilpivirine for HIV treatment

* ViiV Healthcare - in SWORD studies, two-drug regimen showed comparable efficacy to three- or four-drug regimens in virologically suppressed patients

* ViiV Healthcare - planning regulatory submissions for two-drug regimen as a single tablet in 2017