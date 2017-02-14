Feb 14 National Veterinary Care Ltd :

* NVL announces further acquisitions

* Each practice generates average annualised revenue of above AU$1.95 million

* These acquisitions are expected to be earnings per share accretive in 2017 fiscal year.

* Total cash consideration to be paid for australian acquisitions equals AU$4.0 million

* Total cash consideration to be paid for new zealand acquisitions equals NZ$3.48 million

* New Zealand acquisitions expected to deliver annualised revenue and ebit of NZ$4.40 million and NZ$0.69 million respectively