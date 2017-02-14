Feb 14 National Veterinary Care Ltd :
* NVL announces further acquisitions
* Each practice generates average annualised revenue of
above AU$1.95 million
* These acquisitions are expected to be earnings per share
accretive in 2017 fiscal year.
* Total cash consideration to be paid for australian
acquisitions equals AU$4.0 million
* Total cash consideration to be paid for new zealand
acquisitions equals NZ$3.48 million
* New Zealand acquisitions expected to deliver annualised
revenue and ebit of NZ$4.40 million and NZ$0.69 million
respectively
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: