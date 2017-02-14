BRIEF-JSS to merge with swimming school operation firm
* Says it signs a merger agreement with a Hyogo-based company, which is engaged in swimming school operation business, on May 27
Feb 14 Del Monte Pacific Ltd
* its us$350 million facility agreement with BDO Unibank, has been extended for two years effective 10 February 2017 on same terms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share