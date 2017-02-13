BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 14 Bubs Australia Ltd :
* Bubs Australia expands distribution in Coles supermarkets
* Coles confirms 42% increase in store count for bubs infant formula range
* Announced coles has increased ranging of Bubs goat milk infant formula by 42% from 322 to 456 stores effective immediately
* demand for initial public offer of contango global growth ltd reached minimum raising target of $55 million