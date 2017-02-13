China auto ABS motors ahead, despite bond slowdown
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
Feb 14 Treasury Wine Estates Ltd
* Treasury Wine Estates Limited appoints Gunther Burghardt as chief financial officer
* Burghardt replaces outgoing CFO Noel Meehan
* Matt Young, has been appointed to role of deputy CFO
* Noel Meehan has advised that with relocation of CFO role to United States he will not continue as CFO and will leave company on 14 March 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "TBD", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 25 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 25-29 Astro Malaysia