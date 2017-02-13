BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 14 GPT Group :
* Says full year net profit after income tax expense attributable to stapled security holders up 32.8% to $1.15 billion
* FY total revenues up 21.6% to $1.55 billion
* Distribution of 11.9 cents per share declared on 21 December 2016 and is expected to be paid on 28 February 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* demand for initial public offer of contango global growth ltd reached minimum raising target of $55 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: