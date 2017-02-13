Feb 13 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Says co, j. Michael pearson and pershing square capital management and william ackman entered into a litigation management agreement

* Valeant - pursuant to litigation management agreement, valeant parties and pershing square parties agreed to certain provisions with respect to management of a litigation

* Valeant - litigation relates to the putative class action pending in the united states district court for the central district of california

* Valeant - agreement will terminate on nov 1, 2017 if stipulation of settlement with regards to california action has not been executed by that date

* Valeant - litigation agreement to terminate on nov 1, 2017 if stipulation of settlement related to california action has not been executed by that date

* Valeant - in addition to agreements set out with respect to allergan litigation, litigation management agreement includes undertaking by pershing square parties

* Valeant- first $10 million in legal fees, litigation expenses after date of litigation management deal for allergan litigation to be paid 50% by valeant, 50% by pershing square

* Valeant - undertaking by pershing square parties to forbear from commencing action that arise out of, or relate to, claims alleged or facts asserted in allergan litigation

* Valeant - pershing square capital management is the investment advisor to funds that beneficially owned 7.8% of common stock as of feb. 13, 2017

* Valeant - in connection with entrance into litigation management agreement, valeant parties and pershing square parties entered into mutual release of claims