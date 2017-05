Feb 13 FS Credit Real Estate Income Trust:

* FS Credit Real Estate Income Trust files for offering on a continuous basis of up to $2.75 billion in shares of common stock

* FS Credit Real Estate Income Trust - offering consists of up to $2.5 billion in shares of common stock in its primary offering and up to $250 million in shares pursuant to distribution reinvestment plan Source text:(bit.ly/2l8QTQa)