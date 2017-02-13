BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 13 Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 and announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates - Co permitted to acquire maximum of 2.7 million common shares, being 10% of public float as of January 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
* demand for initial public offer of contango global growth ltd reached minimum raising target of $55 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: