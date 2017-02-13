BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 14 Baic Motor Corp Ltd-
* Net profit attributable to equity holders of company for year ended 31 december 2016 is expected to increase by over 90%
* Profit increase due to increase in results of Beijing Benz And Beijing Brand in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.