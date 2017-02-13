Feb 13 CME Group Inc

* CME Group Inc - On Feb 8, 2017, board of directors of cme group inc amended and restated company's bylaws primarily to implement "proxy access"

* CME Group Inc - Bylaws amended to permit shareholders, owning 3 percent or more of co's common stock for at least 3 years, to nominate director candidates Source text: [bit.ly/2l1yl1F] Further company coverage: