BRIEF-Strides Shasun gets form 483 with 3 observations at Bangalore facility on USFDA inspection
* None of the observations relate to data integrity and quality control
Feb 14 Magellan Aerospace Corp
* Magellan aerospace announces construction of new manufacturing and assembly plant in india
* Will invest more than C$28 million in this manufacturing and assembly plant
* Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for nebivolol tablets, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg and 20 mg