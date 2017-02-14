BRIEF-Investore property posts FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
Feb 14 Henry Morgan Ltd:
* Intention to purchase further shares in HHL
* John Bridgeman has issued instructions to its brokers to seek to acquire further shares in Hunter Hall International
* John Bridgeman seeks to acquire further shares in Hunter Hall at prices up to $2.40 per share
* John Bridgeman Limited acts as investment manager of Henry Morgan Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
CAIRO, May 28 Egyptian Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer sought on Sunday to defend a surprise decision to hike interest rates last week, saying a historic level of foreign investment of nearly $1 billion entered the country within days of the rate increase.