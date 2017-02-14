BRIEF-JSS to merge with swimming school operation firm
* Says it signs a merger agreement with a Hyogo-based company, which is engaged in swimming school operation business, on May 27
Feb 14 Attitude Property Ltd:
* HY ended Dec 2016 revenue 92.9 million rupees versus 59.2 million rupees year ago
* Hy ended Dec 2016 profit before taxation of 64.1 million rupees versus 22.5 million rupees year ago Source : bit.ly/2klFQU8 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says it signs a merger agreement with a Hyogo-based company, which is engaged in swimming school operation business, on May 27
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share