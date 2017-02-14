Feb 14 Atria Oyj:

* Q4 net sales 356.8 million euros ($378.71 million) versus 351.0 million euros year ago

* Q4 EBIT 10.8 million euros versus 4.8 million euros year ago

* Proposes FY dividend of 0.46 euro per share

* 2017 EBIT is expected to be better than in 2016

* 2017 net sales are expected to grow