BRIEF-JSS to merge with swimming school operation firm
* Says it signs a merger agreement with a Hyogo-based company, which is engaged in swimming school operation business, on May 27
Feb 14 Atria Oyj:
* Q4 net sales 356.8 million euros ($378.71 million) versus 351.0 million euros year ago
* Q4 EBIT 10.8 million euros versus 4.8 million euros year ago
* Proposes FY dividend of 0.46 euro per share
* 2017 EBIT is expected to be better than in 2016
* 2017 net sales are expected to grow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9422 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share