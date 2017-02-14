BRIEF-JSS to merge with swimming school operation firm
* Says it signs a merger agreement with a Hyogo-based company, which is engaged in swimming school operation business, on May 27
Feb 14 Bahrain Flour Mills Co:
* FY net profit 803,067 dinars versus 603,684 dinars year ago
* Board proposes cash dividend of 20 percent per share for 2016 Source: (bit.ly/2lKxLW7) Further company coverage: )
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share