Feb 14 Kindred Group Plc

* Says board of directors propose a dividend of 0.310 (0.235) per share/SDR, which is approximately SEK 3.46 (2.87) per share/SDR and amounts to a proposed distribution to shareholders of GBP 71.4 (54.0) million.

* Says in period up to 12 february 2017, average daily gross winnings revenue in GBP was 36 per cent higher compared to same period in 2016

* Says gross winnings revenue of GBP 152.8 (111.4) million for Q4 of 2016, and GBP 544.1 (354.1) million for full year 2016.

* Says adjusting for impact of exchange rate changes, growth was 21 per cent

* Says underlying EBITDA for Q4 of 2016 was GBP 39.3 (27.1) million

* Q4 reported EBITDA GBP 38.9 million (26.2)

* Reuters poll: Kindred Q4 EBITDA was seen at GBP 33.6 million, dividend at GBP 0.26 per share