BRIEF-Dual Industrial lowers conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share
Feb 14 Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales SA:
* Signs novation to syndicated loan worth 575 million euros ($610.3 million) at Jan 31 and revolving loan of 28.3 million euros
* The novation entails reduction of financial expenses of about 2 million euros per year and maturity extension of nine months Source text: bit.ly/2leAo4F
($1 = 0.9422 euros)
* Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017