US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Feb 14 Patel Engineering Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 73.6 million rupees versus 29.2 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter total income from operations 6.98 billion rupees versus 6.23 billion rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2klFEnT Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18