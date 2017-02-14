Feb 14 Bell AG:

* In 2016, the Bell Group increased its sales by 20.3 percent to 3.390 billion Swiss francs ($3.38 billion)

* FY operating income also improved by 20.3 percent to 3.346 billion francs and sales volumes grew by 50.5 percent to 414,260 tonnes Source text - bit.ly/2lKqqFW Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0042 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)