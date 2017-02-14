Feb 14 Jollibee Foods Corp

* JFC opens 340 stores in 2016, profit rises by 25%

* Qtrly net income attributable 1.75 billion pesos versus 1.07 billion pesos

* Q4 operating income rises 62.7 percent to 1.53 billion pesos

* Allotting 14 billion pesos capital expenditures in 2017

* Allotting 14 billion pesos capital expenditures in 2017

* Look forward to continued strong profitable growth in the years ahead in the Philippines and abroad