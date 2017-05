Feb 14 Aspocomp Group Oyj:

* Q4 net sales 6.6 million euros ($7.00 million) versus 4.8 million euros year ago

* Q4 EBIT 0.8 million euros versus loss 0.3 million euros year ago

* Says profitability improved clearly during Q4 as deliveries focused on more technologically demanding products

* 2017 net sales are expected to grow about 10 percent

* Expects 2017 operating result to be better than in 2016

* No dividend to be paid for 2016