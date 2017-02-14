Feb 14 Rural Electrification Corp Ltd:

* Dec quarter net profit 17.54 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter net profit was 16.04 billion rupees

* Dec quarter total income from operations 56.46 billion rupees

* Says declared interim dividend of INR 7 per share

* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 13.70 billion rupees; total income from operations was 60.18 billion rupees