BRIEF-Dual Industrial lowers conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share
Feb 14 Eastern Co:
* Raises price of cigarette brands 'cleopatra Box White' to EGP 12.75 per pack from EGP 12, 'Golden West' to EGP 15 per pack from EGP 14.5 Source:(bit.ly/2lJRxAf) Further company coverage:
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share
* Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: