Feb 14 Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd

* Seeks members' nod for increase in the limit of shareholding by registered FIIs from 24% to 49%

* Seeks members' nod to re-appoint Jitendra Mamtora as chairman and whole-time director of company

* Seeks members' nod for increase in the authorised share capital of the company to INR 200 million