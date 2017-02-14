US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Feb 14 Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd :
* Dec quarter net loss 1.90 billion rupees versus loss 511.1 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter total income from operations 2.52 billion rupees versus 4.70 billion rupees year ago
* Approved issuance of 80.9 million warrants to various strategic investors on preferential basis Source text: (bit.ly/2klSSkr) Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18