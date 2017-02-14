Feb 14 Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd :

* Dec quarter net loss 1.90 billion rupees versus loss 511.1 million rupees year ago

* Dec quarter total income from operations 2.52 billion rupees versus 4.70 billion rupees year ago

* Approved issuance of 80.9 million warrants to various strategic investors on preferential basis