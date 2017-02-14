BRIEF-Dual Industrial lowers conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share
Feb 14 Cairo for Oil and Soap Co
* H1 net loss EGP 628,610 versus profit EGP 12.6 million year ago
* H1 net revenue EGP 69.4 million versus EGP 27.5 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2lKT7mn) Further company coverage:
* Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: