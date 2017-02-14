BRIEF-Dual Industrial lowers conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share
Feb 14 United Malacca Bhd
* For Jan FFB production was 21,685 tonnes
* For Jan Crude Palm Oil production was 3,527 tonnes
* For Jan Palm Kernel Production was 808 tonnes
* Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017