Feb 14 Fortis Healthcare Ltd:

* Consol dec quarter net profit 4.53 billion rupees

* Consol dec quarter total income from operations 11.33 billion rupees

* Consol net loss in Dec quarter last year was 291.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 10.27 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2klVOOc) Further company coverage: