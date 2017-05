Feb 14 Tieto Oyj:

* Says has signed extensive outsourcing agreement with municipality of Järfälla in Stockholm region to provide future-proof IT services

* Contract is initially for four years, including two extension options for total period of up to eight years

* Total value about 14 million euros ($14.88 million)