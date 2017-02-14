BRIEF-Dual Industrial lowers conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share
Feb 14 Ciel Textile Ltd:
* HY ended Dec 2016 group revenue of 5.44 billion rupees versus 5.54 billion rupees year ago
* HY group profit before taxation of 370.5 million rupees versus 440.9 million rupees year ago Source : bit.ly/2lEXnH5 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share
* Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: