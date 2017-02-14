US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
Feb 14 Finolex Cables Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 684.3 million rupees
* Dec quarter net sales from operations 6.69 billion rupees
* Net profit in dec quarter last year was 496.7 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales from operations was 6.09 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2lb4sP6) Further company coverage:
