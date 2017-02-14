US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Feb 14 BSE Ltd
* Says declares interim dividend of INR 5 per share
* Dec quarter net profit 637.3 million rupees versus profit 766.3 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter total income 1.75 billion rupees versus 1.61 billion rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2l3cCGG) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18