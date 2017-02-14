US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Feb 14 Godrej Industries Ltd
* Dec quarter consol net profit 899.5 million rupees
* Dec quarter consol total income from operations 21.88 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 1.06 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 15.18 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2l3twFn Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18