Feb 14 Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd

* Dec quarter net profit 571.4 million rupees

* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter profit was 521.5 million rupees

* Dec quarter total income from operations 11.58 billion rupees

* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 363 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 8.99 billion rupees