BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 14 Rana Sugars Ltd
* Dec quarter net loss 621 million rupees versus profit 14.5 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 3.15 billion rupees versus 6.67 billion rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2klZnE7 Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17