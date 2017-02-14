BRIEF-Dual Industrial lowers conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share
Feb 14 Nilorngruppen Ab:
* Q4 order intake 169 million Swedish crowns ($18.96 million) versus 138 million crowns year ago
* Q4 revenue 174 million crowns versus 146 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating profit 22.1 million crowns versus 19.6 million crowns year ago
* Proposes dividend of 3.50 crowns per share for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9152 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: