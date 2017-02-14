BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 14 Cyber Media India Ltd
* Dec quarter net loss 1.1 million rupees versus loss 7.7 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 131.4 million rupees versus 118.9 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2km3i3v Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17