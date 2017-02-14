Feb 14 Spur Corporation Ltd:

* Sees HEPS and diluted HEPS for six months ended Dec. 31 of 109.10 cents - 114.20 cents, up 7 pct -12 pct

* Sees six-month HEPS and diluted HEPS - continuing operations of 111.39 cents - 116.11 cents, up 18 pct - 23 pct

* Sees comparable HEPS for six months ended Dec. 31 up 2 pct - 7 pct