BRIEF-Dual Industrial lowers conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share
Feb 14 Spur Corporation Ltd:
* Sees HEPS and diluted HEPS for six months ended Dec. 31 of 109.10 cents - 114.20 cents, up 7 pct -12 pct
* Sees six-month HEPS and diluted HEPS - continuing operations of 111.39 cents - 116.11 cents, up 18 pct - 23 pct
* Sees comparable HEPS for six months ended Dec. 31 up 2 pct - 7 pct
* Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017