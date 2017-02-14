BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 14 Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd
* Consol dec quarter net profit 2.06 billion rupees
* Consol dec quarter total income from operations 33.88 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 3.18 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol total income from operations was 31.34 billion rupees
* Says planning to launch payments bank services by the first half of the calendar year 2017
* For 2016-17, co planned a capex of about INR 3 billion for its divisions including towards the expansion of linen yarn and VFY capacities.
* Says there will be a capital requirement to the tune of about 9 billion rupees in the financial services businesses
* Deal with Grasim expected to be completed by first half of fiscal 2017-18
* Says solar power business is in the process of setting up 60 MW solar power capacity in Karnataka
* Senior management team planning to launch payments bank services by first half of calendar year 2017, after obtaining approvals from RBI
* Says commissioning of solar power plants in karnataka is targeted by first quarter of FY2017-18
* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a press release on the NSE Source text - (bit.ly/2l35IkW) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17