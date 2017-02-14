US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Feb 14 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 728.3 million rupees
* Dec quarter net sales 16.81 billion rupees
* net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.22 billion rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 14.25 billion rupees
* says approved issue of ncds worth 2 billion rupees Source text:(bit.ly/2l386rW) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18