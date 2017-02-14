Feb 14 Airshow: India's defence minister

* Airshow - Defense minister Parrikar says India needs 300 to 400 combat planes, 800 to 1000 helicopters

* Airshow - Indian defence minister says setting up second production line for light combat aircraft

* Airshow - Indian defence minister says "100 percent FDI in areas that I don't have expertise, I will welcome it"

* Airshow - Indian defence minister says "there's no such issue for an OEM who will set up manufacturing in India"

* Airshow - Indian defence minister says foreign firms offering to make combat planes in india will need their government's approval